Bamidele Adams popularly called BA is an all-round social plug, an entertainment entrepreneur that focuses more on the business aspect of the entertainment business. Bamidele Adams widely known as BA is an event manager, social media strategist into nightlife, showbiz, lifestyle & fashion consultancy. Many also know him as an entertainment promoter, AnR into all forms of promotions, branding of arts & crafts. He’s notorious for crisp artiste & talent promotions.

BA as a serial showbiz promoter who has emerged over the years. He specializes in mainstream entertainment promotions involving all arts, crafts, events management & all kinds of media & branding.

Emerging from a family of 6, he had both his nursery, primary & secondary education in Oyo state from year 1996 – 2009. His first degree in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile ife, Osun State from the year 2009 – 2014 after which he proceeded to the University of Lagos for 2nd degree in 2015. Bamidele Adams Nigma: Bamidele Adams (BA) kicked off with grassroot entertainment in 2010 with fashion & clothings at Oau, Ile-Ife where he consulted for a lofty fabric brand known as FEG CLOTHIERS, He was also her brand ambassador forthwith.

In UNILAG a lot of students and socalites kept wondering if Bamidele was really in the school for good grades and best of results or in UNILAG to build a new standard of social life for the school. Having started from the department, down to the faculty, he kept every contact of females and males very important and intimate. He proved to them his passion for them to host events, handle tours, package parties and still brand creatives.

In 2014, Bamidele Adams pulled up momentum & co organized a major university award event in OAU, ILE-IFE named “THE OSCAR” (Outstanding Student Choice Award of Recognition) where more than 50 students, celebrities & exceptional individuals were celebrated on the public stage for their respective prowesses.

In 2016, Bamidele Adams launched an entirely new award platform with a group of ingenious individuals in the University of Lagos first, then the City of Lagos eventually, it was tagged “THE NIGMAwards” (Nigerian Meritorious Awards). NIGMAwards became a national award that extended to other states in the country which ran effectively from 2016 to year 2018, A lot of exceptional students, noble figures, business owners, entertainers & entrepreneurs were awarded on the public stage.

In 2018, Bamidele Adams absolutely changed the narratives, He raised the bars a bit & has wittingly emerged over the years. He specializes in mainstream entertainment promotions involving all art & crafts, Events Management & all kind of media branding. He’s notorious for crisp artiste & talent promotions, a lot of your favorite artistes are under his promotional structure.

He has also worked actively for all the major topnotch nightlife spots in Lagos & assisted their nightlife activities to its charming best especially where profits is concerned. Bamidele Adams is also involved in most major concerts, gatherings & public events in Lagos. He has a signatory event he does every June which he tagged BA & Friends which has been running for years, succesfully. Now we can appreciate God, the believers, the sponsors and partners for believing in the brand BA.