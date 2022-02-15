By Gabriel Dike

Vice chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has advised 4,215 newly admitted students of the Distance Learning Institute (DLI) to shun examination malpractice, drug abuse and other social vices.

Ogundipe, who gave the charge during the matriculation of the students for the 2021/2022 academic session, also advised them to adhere to the rules and regulations of the university.

His words: ‘‘On your part as new entrants, you are expected to keep the flag of the university flying by aligning yourselves to the vision of the university.

“I urge you all to be focused, disciplined and uphold the academic and moral standards of the university. You are expected to distinguish yourself as well-grounded students. The university takes discipline as a serious issue; we shall not condone any act of indiscipline, misconduct, violence and other social vices.’’

Ogundipe described the institute as a strong arm of the university, where great minds are built, adding that the director and her team were passionate about developing students. According to him, they would take necessary steps to provide students with the right atmosphere for success.

“I can guarantee that you will be exposed to transformational learning that is of international standard. By the time you complete your studies, you will feel so proud of yourself and of the university.”

The VC congratulated the 4,215 students for the opportunity to be considered for admission into UNILAG, a 21st Century world-class university for building excellent minds.

He said the university had a reputation of excellence in cutting-edge research, teaching and character. The VC said the new students were lucky to join the body of excellence.

“You have indeed made the best choice of your life to study in this university because it is the best in Nigeria and one of the top rated in Africa. We have in place the finest academic staff and state of the art facilities to ensure our students have the best experience, “ he stated.

The university Registrar, Mr. Oladejo Azeez, administered the matriculation oath on the new students. He warned that their failure to abide by the oath would lead to forfeiture of their studentship of the university.