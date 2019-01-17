Bianca Iboma

University of Lagos Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving an operating licence for the institution’s campus television station.

Ogundipe said the gesture by Mr. President has carved a niche for the institution, making it the first, not only in Nigeria, but in West Africa, to have the licence to operate a television station on campus.

The vice chancellor said this during the official launch of UNILAG TV Channel 184 and unveiling of its logo.

He said the three campuses of the University of Lagos, at Akoka, Yaba and Idi-Araba burst into celebrations when the cheering news that the president has approved the licence for the institution.

“The UNILAG TV will fly on the platform of StarTimes Digital Broadcasting Channel 184, with the state-of-the-art equipment and technical facilities in place,” he said.

Ogundipe said the station would have a time belt for distance learning teaching packages, that would serve as instructional facility, promote the culture of the immediate communities as well as use the medium to recruit international students.

In the same vein, UNILAG Multi-Media Ventures Board Chairman, Prof. Muyiwa Falaye, said the station would operate like other conventional media organisations where all the professionalism in digital broadcasting would be adopted.

Falaye said they will run the station as a normal media outfit where staff would do their job as a media venture and not just as a video coverage man. He explained that StarTimes was chosen as a start up media outfit because they needed the best incentives to start off.

“It would be run professionally, guided by National Broadcasting Commission code. Out of 400 applicants only 10 persons have been shortlisted, waiting to join the existing staff. StarTimes Mobile App and training of its staff would be a priority as they set to officially kick off today,” he said.