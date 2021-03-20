By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has won a €38,000 grant from the Biodiversity Information for Development (BID) programme.

A statement signed by the university’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Mrs Nonye Oguma, said the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF) awarded research grants to two UNILAG Botanists – Prof Ogundipe and Dr Temitope Onuminya.

According to her, Prof Ogundipe won a National Level grant and has been awarded the sum of €38,000 for the project entitled: “Implementation of the Biodiversity Information and data System for Coastal Ecosystems in Nigeria”.

The Institutional Level grant, Oguma said, was won by Dr Onuminya, who was awarded €18,850 for the implementation of a BID project as outlined in the proposal entitled: “Expanding the visibility of the Lagos Herbarium through Digitization and Mobilization of Plant Specimen Data”.

Oguma said the university management congratulated the duo, mentor and mentee, and wished them a successful implementation of their proposal.