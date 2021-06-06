From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

The University of Ilorin has again raised the bar in public health provision in the country, with the flag-off of its ultra-modern Molecular Diagnostic and Research Laboratory, which was sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

A statement by the Director of Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin, Mr. Kunle Akogun, disclosed that the laboratory, which was commissioned last weekend by TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleman Elias Bogoro, has already obtained the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC) certification as a Public Health Laboratory for the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the surveillance of other infectious diseases like poliomyelitis, Lassa Fever and other viral haemorrhagic fevers.

While flagging off the facility, Prof. Bogoro said that the University of Ilorin has produced the most successful TETFund-sponsored researches in the country for several years, describing the institution’s College of Health Sciences as one of the best rated health training institutions in the country.

He added that the College of Health Sciences has some of the best medical personnel that consistently produce problem-solving researches.

The TETFund boss pointed out that quality of personnel, research infrastructure and relevance of research outcome to the society are the parameters that determine the strength of a university, saying that the University of Ilorin is number one when those parameters are considered.

Prof. Bogoro further disclosed that TETFund is working to curb brain drain by providing infrastructure and research facilities to discourage Nigerians from going abroad where those facilities are available.

He stressed that TETFund is putting research into perspective to ensure that research contributes to national development while advising tertiary institutions to seek complementary funding as TETFund is only an intervention agency.

The TETFund boss then pledged the Agency’s continued support to the University to make the Molecular Centre a place of excellence where service and research could thrive.