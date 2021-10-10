From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The management of the University of Ilorin has released the programme of activities for the institution’s 36th Convocation Ceremonies. This year’s ceremonies will be hybrid and only graduands with invitation cards will be admitted into the Auditorium on the main Convocation Day.

According to a statement by the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, the Convocation programme will commence on Friday, October 15, with a special Juma’at Service at the University Central Mosque, by 1:30 pm. This will be followed on Sunday (October 17) with an Interdenominational Church Service at the St. Thomas Aquinas Chaplaincy, Main Campus, beginning from 9:00 am.

Akogun, who is also the Secretary of the institution’s Ceremonials Committee, said that the main events of the Convocation Ceremonies will formally kick off on Monday, October 18, with the Vice-Chancellor’s Press Briefing at the University Auditorium by 10:00 am.

This will be followed on Thursday, October 21, by the Convocation Play, entitled “Aadoye” (No secret anywhere – A South African Dance Interpretation) by Steve James, Choreographed by Felix Akinsipe, at the institution’s Performing Arts Theatre at 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm, respectively.

This year’s Convocation Lecture comes up on Friday, October 22. To be delivered by a distinguished legal luminary, Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali, SAN, the Convocation Lecture, entitled “Tertiary Education and the Future of Nigeria”, will be held at the University Auditorium beginning from 10:00 am.

The grand finale comes up on Saturday, October 23, with the Convocation for the Award of Prizes, First and Postgraduate Degrees, and Diplomas for all the 15 Faculties and the Postgraduate School at the University Auditorium beginning from 10:00 am.

He stated that physical attendance at the main convocation event on Saturday, October 23, will be restricted to only graduands with 1st Class Degree Honours, Prize winners and Doctoral Awardees. He added that ‘hence, entry into the Main Auditorium will be strictly by invitation cards.’

Among the dignitaries expected to grace the event are the Visitor to the University, President Muhammadu Buhari; the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu; the Chancellor of the University, HRH the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman; State Governors, Heads of Parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Education, Vice-Chancellors from various universities home and abroad, as well as traditional rulers and prominent individuals from within and outside the country.

Also on Saturday, October 23, the Visitor will commission newly completed projects in the University. The Convocation Luncheon and Merit Awards for deserving staff members will thereafter hold at the Multipurpose Hall, University of Ilorin, by 3:00 pm.

To round off the events, a Thanksgiving Church Service, as well as Juma’at Service for Appreciation, will be held on Sunday, October 24, and Friday, October 29, at the Chapel of the Light and Unilorin Central Mosque, respectively.

The university management enjoined all guests, including processing and non-processing graduands to put on their face masks and strictly observe all non-pharmaceutical protocols.

