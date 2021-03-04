From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Vice Chancellor of University of llorin (Unilorin) Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, has emerged the new Chairman, Committee of Vice-Chancellor (CVC) of Federal Universities.

CVC is the umbrella body of Vice Chancellors of all universities in Nigeria. The body is divided into three, namely, CVC for Federal Universities, CVC for State Universities and CVC for private Universities.

CVC Secretary General, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, in a statement released in Abuja, on Thursday, indicated that the election of Prof. Abdulkareem, was ratified by members of Committee of Vice- Chancellors of Nigerian Universities in a virtual/physical meeting held at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Prof. Ochefu also disclosed that the Vice

Chancellor of University of Benin (UniBen) Prof. Mrs. Lilian Salami, was also appointed Alternate Chairperson of Committee of Vice-Chancellor (CVC) of Federal Universities.

He congratulated the new appointees and challenged them to use their wealth of experience and expertise to contribute their qouta to the growth and development of CVC.