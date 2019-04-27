Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The authorities of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) has appointed Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, current Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic Services, as the new Vice Chancellor.

Shugaba of the Bio-Chemistry Department succeeds Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, outgoing Vice Chancellor whose single term of 5-year tenure expires by June 2019.

Chairman of the UNIMAID Governing Council, Prof. Biodun Adesanya, at a press briefing held in Maiduguri yesterday said that Shugaba was declared the VC after scoring the highest marks of 83.8 percent, to beat 13 other candidates that contested for the seat.

“As of Thursday 31st January, 2019, when receipt of applications was closed, eighteen (18) candidates applied for the position. However, the council, due to improper submission, dropped four applications. A total of 14 candidates were shortlisted by the council and invited for interview,” he informed.

He said Shugaba was selected in accordance with sub-section 3 (c) of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions, Amended) Act of 2012. He explained that the selection board prepared criteria for the exercise and considered the candidates for the post of VC through examination of their curriculum vitae as well as interaction with them.

“At the time of interaction, many of the candidates were scared and final scores were recorded,” he disclosed. Prof Shugaba takes over as the seventh Nigerian vice chancellor of the University of Maiduguri in June 2019, at the expiration of the tenure of his predecessor, Prof. Njodi.