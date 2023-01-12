The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) council has put measures in place to enable students pay their registration fees and other charges in view of the hike.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Registrar, Malam Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

“Students who can’t afford to pay at once can do it in installments.

“The university council approved the payment of the fees and charges in two instalments.

“We broke it down to first semester – 60 per cent, 2nd semester – 40 per cent, ” Lawan said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that students and groups in Borno protested against the over 150 per cent increase in fees by the university.

The university in a circular said that it was compelled to increase the fees due to the rising cost of laboratory items, teaching and learning materials. (NAN)