By Joe Apu

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) is in cloud nine following the school’s qualification for the basketball event of NUGA and has credited the NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida, for his role in their qualification for their first ever in the finals slated to hold in Lagos.

Head Coach, UNIMAID, Yakubu Usman, while speaking with journalists during a friendly match held in honour of Kida in Maiduguri, said his tremendous support played a huge role in encouraging the players and giving them the best preparation to emerge from the North East on the back of an unbeaten run.

“His help has been so huge and this friendly in his honour is just our own little way of saying thank you for all he has done till now. His coming here is a big plus for the university and Borno State at large because there is no way he is going to walk away and leave us like this.”

A basketball veteran and Assistant Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, Umar Usman Bala advised upcoming players to consider Kida’s visit as a great challenge and huge inspiration to follow their dreams

“Every one of them will like to live up to expectation as well as have a dream of becoming the president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation in the near future. So, his coming here is a great encouragement to us and at the same time that will encourage the young ones in the field of basketball to do better”.