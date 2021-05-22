From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) has received a N1 billion education grant from a private initiative for the construction of a centre for innovation and entrepreneur development.

UNIMAID in a statement made available to Daily Sun weekend in Maiduguri, signed by the deputy director, information, Malam Moh’d Ahmed, said the grant was given by a private donor, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu (ASR) Africa Initiative.

He said the news of the grant was delivered to the university management during the week by the ASR Director of Government Relations, Africa Initiative and former minister of health, Dr Idi Hong during his visit to the institution midweek.

“The grand is part of the ASR Africa tertiary education grant scheme that will be used for the construction of a state-of-the-art centre for innovation and product development in the University of Maiduguri,” Hong was quoted to have announced during his visit.

He also said the identification of the centre for the grant by the University management was in tandem with the philosophy of ASR and its founder. The initiative was said to have given about $100 million US dollars grants to various sectors including some tertiary institutions in the country on social development renewal, health among others

UNIMAID Vice Chancellor, Prof Aliyu Shugaba commended the initiative for the grant. He said the funding will improve on the development and capacity building of innovation and enterpreneural skill in the University.

He said the centre would also reduce dependence on government for work in Borno State.