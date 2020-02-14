Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The authorities of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) said it was grieved by the massacre of its students in the last Sunday attack on a Borno highway by Boko Haram.

In a statement, by its DIrector of Public Relations, Prof. Danjuma Gambo on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, the university said the attack by Boko Haram on travellers which included some of its students, occurred at a time the institution was still mourning the initial murder of another student by the insurgents.

“As the university community was coming to term with the recent, painful loss of one of its dear students, in a very devastating circumtance, the entire nation was, again, rudely shocked by the recent, heart-breaking attack on innocent, stranded passengers at Auno, near the city of Maiduguri,” he said.

He said some of its students including Nana Fatima Mohammed, a Mass Communication undergraduate were among the travelers killed in the attack.