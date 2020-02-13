Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) said it is grieved by the killing of its students in the last Sunday attack on a Borno highway by Boko Haram.

UNIMAID in a statement signed by its

Director of Public Relations, Prof. Danjuma Gambo on behalf of the vice-chancellor, said the Sunday, February 9 attack by Boko Haram on travelers which included some of its students, occurred at a time the institution was still mourning the initial murder of another student by the insurgents.

“As the university community was coming to term with the recent, painful loss of one of its dear students, in a very devastating circumstance, the entire nation was again rudely shocked by the recent, heart-breaking attack on innocent, stranded passengers at Auno, near the city of Maiduguri,” he said.

He said some of its students including Nana Fatima Mohammed, a Mass Communication undergraduate was among the travelers killed in the attack.

He said the unfortunate attack came despite ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in Borno and the North East.

He said the university had earlier issued a travel advisory to all staff and students to restrict their movements and exercise vigilance as they go about their legitimate business.

He extended the institution’s heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, staff, and students of the university. He said the varsity management would continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety and security of all staff and students on the campus.