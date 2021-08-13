As part of initiatives under its Edu360 umbrella, Union Bank has announced the call for entries into the 2021 Next Robotics Legend programme.

Introduced in 2020, the programme was designed to identify and train young inventors in Artificial Intelligence(AI) and Robotics, and was developedin partnership with Awarri, a pan-African artificial technologycompany owned by Silas Adekunle – top international robotics engineer renowned for creating the world’s first intelligent gaming robot.

During the entry period, which runs fromAugust 9thto August 23rd, video submissions will be acceptedv ia Union Bank’s website from parents and guardians of eligible students between the ages of 11 and 16. After the shortlisting stage, 40 students with the most creative and passionate entrieswill be selected to participate in the 2-week bootcamp, during which they will receive a tablet with preloaded information; a MekaMon, and access to seasoned tutors for the programme duration.

This edition, the scope of the bootcamp has been expanded to include 3D printing, in addition to AI and Robotics. Participants can also opt for physical classes at on-site locations in Lagos, Ibadan and Yola, or can complete the programme virtually.

At the end of the free training programme, participants will identify a need in their community, and apply the skills learnt to proffer a solution. The student with the best solution will be admitted for a mentorship programme with Awarri.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.