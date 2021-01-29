to drive sustainable social impact, Union Bank and its employees have teamed up to provide water boreholes to six underserved communities across Nigeria, thus directly impacting over 15,000 people.

The Gift of Water given to a community in each of the six geo-political regions of the country formed part of activities to mark Union Bank’s 2020 Employee Volunteer Day (EVDay). Introduced in 2019, EVDay reinforces the bank’s commitment to building a workforce that is conscious about giving back to the communities where they live and work.

This year, however, the Gift of Water project was selected to provide more Nigerians in underserved communities with access to potable water supply, improving their quality of life and enabling them maintain the proper hand washing routine in accordance with the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 guidelines. The communal boreholes were established in Ubulu Uku, Delta State; Gidan Dagachi Kureken Sani, Kano State; Kpebi-Sarki, Abuja; Ohubo Village, Ama Nkanu Community, Enugu State; Sari Iganmu, Orile, Lagos State, and Abujan Amare, Gashua, Yobe State.

Speaking on the projects, Chief Executive Officer, Union Bank, Emeka Emuwa, said: “Union Bank is proud to lead the charge for social impact. Initiatives such as this present the opportunity to give back to the society and support the average Nigerian. We are pleased by this clear demonstration of the Union Bank culture of community service and corporate citizenship.”

Also commending the level of employee engagement, the bank’s Head of Corporate Communication and Marketing, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, said: “Union Bank is pleased about this opportunity to impact over 15,000 lives through this project. ‘Community’ is one of our core values as a bank, and it is rewarding to see our efforts create true impact. Over 2,950 employees donated funds towards this initiative, with the bank matching every N1, 000 raised to ensure that six communities have potable water supply.”

Haske Foundation, which was engaged to ensure long-term sustenance of the community boreholes, will monitor and provide technical assistance for the project for 12 months. In addition, committees were set up in each of the communities to ensure good coordination and proper use of the facility.