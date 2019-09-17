Union Bank, in conjunction with Leading Ladies Africa, has unveiled 40 female entrepreneurs who would be participating in the keenly sought-after Enterprise and Leadership Program (ELP).

The initiative, put together by women-focused non-profit organisation, Leading Ladies Africa, is a two-month, practical, hands-on program that is focused on enabling women entrepreneurs in Nigeria identify business opportunities, create and sustain viable enterprises, and scale up their businesses.

Speaking at the official media parley to unveil the participants, Lola Cardoso; Chief Digital and Innovation Officer; Union Bank said: “We identified this initiative as one that will help amplify our efforts to support women and drive gender balance in Nigeria. Union Bank is proud to support these female entrepreneurs and enable their success. We are excited about the impact the programme will have on the women and their businesses, and the ripple effects on the society at large.

“We are pleased that Union Bank, through its alpher Initiative is fully supporting Leading Ladies Africa’s Enterprise and Leadership Program”, said Francesca Uriri; founder of Leading Ladies Africa. “We’re running this program because we understand that there is a very clear need for most micro, small and medium sized businesses to develop structure and systems that enable them scale, generate profit and become sustainable.

“We received over 1,700 entries for this programme from female entrepreneurs in Nigeria, and even from other African countries, further reiterating the need and value in supporting enterprise. The programme will be run in conjunction with the China Europe Business School (CEIBS) because we understand how important it is for the ladies to benefit from a global academic and business faculty.”

Union Bank continues to support initiatives that foster women empowerment and gender balance. Through alpher, the bank’s newly introduced women’s proposition. It is focused on enabling success for women of all ages and backgrounds, providing them with the support they require to live more empowered and fulfilled lives.

Leading Ladies Africa is a women-focused non-profit with the vision of achieving 25 per cent of female representation in the fields of leadership, business, politics and a