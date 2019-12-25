Union Bank Limited has flagged off its 2019 UnionCares charity drive, spreading cheer to the less privileged, and putting smiles on the faces of thousands across the country. This is in line with its commitment to supporting its host communities.

UnionCares is an annual initiative jointly sponsored and carried out by Union Bank and its employees, to give back to the society. This year, 7,500 care bags containing staple food items were distributed to people living in underserved communities nationwide.

The bank also made financial donations to a total of 60 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in support of their activities. Some of the recipients include Zinnok Initiatives for Women and Children, Abia; Ishiba Development and Empowerment Centre, Abuja; Naza Agape Foundation, Plateau and Wesley Schools for the Hearing impaired, Lagos.

The bank’s Head of Corporate Communication and Marketing, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, described the exercise as one of the ways in which the bank supports charitable causes and contributes to the wellbeing of the needy, particularly during festive seasons.