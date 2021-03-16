M36, a new digital platform designed to deliver a wide range of investment products directly to individuals, has launched in Nigeria. Through an innovative, user-friendly app, M36 offers investment options not typically available on self-service digital platforms including foreign currency transactions, commercial papers, local and foreign denominated bonds, treasury bills and other fixed income products.

M36 also offers bespoke solutions for both new and experienced investors as well as a 24-hour lifestyle concierge service to meet the needs of discerning customers.

In a rapidly evolvingenvironmentwith changing consumer behavior fueled by technology and growing access to information, M36 is looking to expandopportunities for investors at all levels, while also simplifying the process of investing. M36 was developed by Union Bank as part of its strategic focus on delivering superior customer solutions leveraging technology and innovation. The Bank partnered with several asset management companies to deliver the broad range of investment products on the M36 platform.

Commenting on the nw digital platform, Chuka Emerole, Head, Treasury at Union Bank said:

“M36 eliminates the traditional barriers to investing and offers investors direct access to financial instruments that would usually require the service of an investment or relationship manager. We’ve designed M36 to ensure simplicity in the onboarding and investing process while also empowering the customer to make sound investment choices based on their financial objectives. We worked with key partners to deliver both the experience and products on M36 and are confident that we have launched a superior product in today’s marketplace.”