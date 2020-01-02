Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions, recently launched full-service ultra-modern branches in Ekwulobia and Amawbia, Anambra state. The branches were opened as part of the bank’s continued efforts to provide its customers with simpler and smarter banking services. The locations of the new branches take into consideration banking convenience for residents and businesses in these communities.

Speaking at the launch, Emeka Emuwa, Chief Executive Officer of the bank said the branches would give its customers increased access to a reliable and efficient banking experience and actively promote financial inclusion within the community.

He added: “We are delighted at the opportunity to bring our signature banking services to you right where you are. At Union Bank, we believe banking should be simple, smart and relevant to the needs of the customer. It is this customer-focused outlook that drives us to continuously improve on our products and services across all our touchpoints as we strive to deliver our signature simpler, smarter banking.”

Speaking at the event in Amawbia, Mr. Willie Nwokoye, the representative of the Executive Governor of Anambra State Chief Willie Obiano, praised Union Bank’s focus on ensuring excellent service delivery.