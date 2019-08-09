Union Bank said it is partnering with TEDxLagos in line with its continued commitment to innovation and impactful social causes that foster Nigeria’s economic growth.

Speaking at the at the 2019 TEDxLagos event tagged “Spring” to host entrepreneurs, social advocates, innovators and thought leaders, the Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing at Union Bank, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, said Union Bank was pleased to partner with TEDxLagos for the second consecutive year.

She added that, “as a bank committed to enabling success in our host communities, we identify with the objective of the TEDx platform which is to unravel and amplify brilliant ideas that cause positive change and move our society forward. We look forward to seeing the impact of the insightful conversations that have taken place today in the society.”

According to her, Union Bank’s partnership with TEDxLagos reiterates its continued commitment to innovation, creativity and support for Nigeria’s growth. Saying that the bank continues to focus on maintaining its leading position as a socially driven and responsible corporate organisation.

“The bank recently released the third edition of its Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation (CSI) report, a compendium which outlines the impact Union Bank has made within its host communities and its commitment to its customers and other stakeholders. It also emphasises the bank’s vision to inspire a future where private sector participants are committed drivers of the nation’s sustainable development,” She said.