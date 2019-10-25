Union Bank on Thursday held the second edition of its annual education festival Edu360, in Lagos, drawing a wide range of stakeholders across the education ecosystem, including government officials, policy makers, teachers, parents, school owners, investors, students and other key participants.

The event tagged “Education Beyond Walls”, served as a platform for collaboration among the education sector stakeholders, with the goal of accelerating development and much needed investment in the sector.

Special guests at the opening ceremony included the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab and the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs. Aishah Ahmad.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Emeka Emuwa, the Head of Commercial Banking, Mr. Kunle Sonola and other members of the Board of Directors were also in attendance.

Speaking at the ceremony to mark the kick-off of the three-day event, Emuwa said the bank focuses on education as a key driver of national development.

His words; “Our goal over the next three days here at Edu360 is to drive conversations and collaboration that will catalyse action necessary to move our education sector forward. We understand that scaling up government spending on public education is imperative, but to actually move the needle and drive impact, we believe the key is creating scope for private investments in the sector.”

Delivering the keynote on behalf of the Vice President, Nwajiuba said; It is possible for us as a country to restore education to its place – not juxtaposed by entrepreneurship or wealth creation; not looked down upon by certain groups in our society but embraced by all – working assiduously to deliver our respective responsibilities to empower our children and indeed, the future of our dear country Nigeria.