Union Bank recently organised the second edition of its annual education festival Edu360, in Lagos, drawing a wide range of stakeholders across the education sector, including government officials, policymakers, teachers, parents, school owners, investors, students and other key participants.

The event tagged “Education Beyond Walls”, served as a platform for collaboration among the education sector stakeholders, with the goal of accelerating development and much-needed investment in the sector.

Special guests at the opening ceremony included the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab and the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad.

The bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Emeka Emuwa, the Head of Commercial Banking, Mr. Kunle Sonola and other members of the board of directors were also in attendance.

Speaking at the event to mark the kick-off of the three-day event, Mr. Emuwa reiterated the bank’s focus on education as a key driver of national development.

He said: “Our goal over the next three days here at Edu360 is to drive conversations and collaboration that will catalyse action necessary to move our education sector forward. We understand that scaling up government spending on public education is imperative, but to actually move the needle and drive impact, we believe the key is creating scope for private investments in the sector.”

Delivering the keynote on behalf of the vice president, Nwajiuba said: ‘’It is possible for us as a country to restore education to its place – not juxtaposed by entrepreneurship or wealth creation; not looked down upon by certain groups in our society but embraced by all – working assiduously to deliver our respective responsibilities to empower our children and indeed, the future of our dear country Nigeria.

‘’Might I use this opportunity to congratulate the board and leadership of Union Bank for this feat – investing in a platform to bring all stakeholders together to discuss such important developments and trends in the sector.’’

Over 200 teachers from government and private owned schools benefited from free training sessions as part of Union Bank’s drive to upskill the workforce of the important sector.

In addition to parenting panels and workshops, there were also various activities including digital training sessions, coding and robotics workshops, and STEM classes. The fair also featured workshops and seminars to address sensitive issues concerning raising well-adjusted children in today’s world.

Speakers and panelists at the event included Supo Shasore, Helen Marinho, Gossy Ukanwoke, Omowale David-Ashiru, Otto Orondaam, and Henry Anumudu among others.

Over 70 exhibitors and partners including leading schools and service providers in and around Nigeria participated in the three-day exhibition.