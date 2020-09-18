Union Bank, a leading financial institutions, has again delivered on its promise to support charitable organisations with a portion of proceeds from the UnionBetta savings product.

Launched in 2016, UnionBetta is a sub-account which allows Union Bank customers earn attractive interest rates for saving for as little as N5000 monthly. In return, the bank donates a percentage of the interest earned to select Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) on behalf of its customers.

In selecting the recipients, priority was given to NGOs making impact in areas such as gender equality, education, talent development and agriculture which are key pillars of Union Bank’s citizenship efforts that align with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1,2,4, 5 and 11.

This year, a total of One million, Seven Hundred Thousand Naira (N1.7m) was donated to 10 different charitable organisations to help support their activities. Some of the recipients include United Methodist Church of Nigeria Orphanage, Jalingo; Zinnok Initiative for Women & Children, Abia; Teens Dream Initiative, Kwara and Lagos Food Bank Initiative. Others include Uduak Charles Diaries, Akwa-Ibom; Flexisaf Foundation, Abuja and Adolescent Friendly Research Initiative & Care, Ekiti.