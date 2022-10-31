Union Bank of Nigeria ‘Union Bank’ has been named as the Best Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) bank in Nigeria by Global Finance – a leading financial international publication, in its second annual 2023 SME Bank Awards.

Global Finance seeks to help corporate leaders, bankers, and investors chart the course of global business & finance and has become a trusted standard of excellence for banks and their corporate partners. Honorees of the 2023 Best SME Bank Awards have been chosen globally across the following regions: Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe.

Union Bank was recognised as The Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria based on independent research, with input from industry insiders, executives, and technology experts using criteria such as knowledge of SME markets and needs, breadth of products and services, market standing, and innovation.

Speaking on this notable award, Mr. Mudassir Amray, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Union Bank said:

“Supporting SMEs is a core objective for us at Union Bank, because we recognise the vital role they play in economic growth and development. This recognition is proof of our strategic efforts over the last few years, to transform our SME platform and provide innovative offerings to customers, amidst the challenging business environment. We thank our customers for their unwavering loyalty, and we remain committed to providing simpler and smarter solutions to support their businesses”.