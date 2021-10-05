Union Berlin manager, Urs Fischer is full of praises for Taiwo Awoniyi after the Nigerian striker delivered a man-of-the-match display to power the club to a brilliant comeback win at FSV Mainz on Sunday.

On-loan Union Berlin man, Marcus Ingvartsen gave Mainz a first-half lead, but Awoniyi, who spent a year on loan at Mainz, equalised for the visitors and netted the winner within four second-half minutes.

The first of Awoniyi’s brace sent him into the Union Berlin record books as the Iron Ones’ 100th Bundesliga goal.

Both goals showcased Awoniyi’s strength, poise, and finishing.

The first arrived in the 69th minute after the 24-year-old ran unto a Max Kruse through pass, held off his marker, and stroke the ball past goalkeeper Zentner.

After refusing to celebrate against his former employees, Awoniyi notched his second in the 73rd minute, powering clear of his opponent before firing across Zentner and into the back of the net.

Aside from his goals, Awoniyi chased and troubled the Mainz defense all game, and his boss is pleased with his overall output.

“Taiwo ran a lot, was tireless and paid off today,” Fischer said after the encounter, as per Rheinpfalz.

“That’s how we want to see him.”

The club-record signing confessed after the match that he admires the equalising strike against Mainz.

“I particularly liked my first goal. The three points were important.”

