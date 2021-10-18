Union Berlin boss, Oliver Ruhnert is pleased with his summer signing from Liverpool, Taiwo Awoniyi after another goalscoring display by the newly capped Nigeria international.

The 24-year-old’s progress meant he was able to rub shoulders with Premier League stars, Kelechi Iheanacho, Frank Onyeka and William Troost-Ekong during this month’s international break.

After a successful loan spell in 2020-2021, Union Berlin acquired the 2013 U17 World Cup winner on a permanent basis in July.

Two months into the season, Awoniyi has already bettered his goal tally from last season, netting his ninth goal of the campaign to help Union Berlin defeat Wolfsburg for the first time in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

