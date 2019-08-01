The National Union of Air Transport Employees on Wednesday began the picketing of Skycare Catering Services over alleged unjust and unlawful working conditions of its employees.

Members of the Union and some of its employees had at the early hours of Wednesday barricaded entrances to the company’s premises.

They carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution must be obeyed; “workers have right to join unions of their choice’’.

The union’s Secretary-General, Mr Ocheme Aba, said the picketing and strike would continue since all efforts to solicit the cooperation of the management of the company were unsuccessful.

Aba said that the strike and picketing would be indefinite until the company’s management was ready to dialogue with the Union.

“This action is to protest the inhuman, unjust and unlawful conditions of work at Skycare, including employment without letters, no terms of engagement or conditions of service.