Arik Air operation has been shut down by Aviation unions over alleged failure to pay seven months’ salary arrears of workers and other anti-labour practice.
Details later
Arik Air operation has been shut down by Aviation unions over alleged failure to pay seven months’ salary arrears of workers and other anti-labour practice.
Details later
Arik Air operation has been shut down by Aviation unions over alleged failure to pay seven months’...
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
Leave a Reply