James Ojo, Abuja

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), yesterday, stormed the National Assembly protesting attempts to take over the core mandate of Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST).

They came with a copy of a letter sent to President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention to stop the planned removal of NIPOST’s core mandate which is the management of stamp duties. Led by the General Secretary, Ayo Olorunfemi, the union was of the view that such attempt would not only render NIPOST useless, the nation’s communication and digital economy would be in danger if e-stamp is taken away.

“Direct employment in NIPOST can’t be less than 9,000 but when you look at cumulative employment, jobs will be lost as a result of denying NIPOST their responsibility, the figure is going into millions, indirect employment in our various villages all over the federation.”

Responding, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan through the acting spokesperson of the National Assembly, Godiya Akwashiki, assured the workers that the issue had been discussed with the Postmaster General and all grey areas and concerns had been captured in the bill.

Provisions of Stamp Duties Act Cap S8 Laws of the Federation 2004 and the NIPOST Act Cap N127 LFN 2004 has given the sole power to collect stamp duties to NIPOST.