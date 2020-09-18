Solomon Ayado, Lafia

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) said it would shut down states if the Federal Government refused to implement the signed financial autonomy for state Houses of Assembly.

Mohammed Usman, National President of the association disclosed this in Lafia when he led other national officials of the association on a visit to the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on May, 22, 2020, in Abuja, signed an executive Order for the implementation of financial autonomy for the legislature and the judiciary at the state levels.

A Presidential Implementation Committee constituted to evolve strategies and work out modalities for the implementation of the financial autonomy for states’ legislature and judiciary, in compliance with section 121(3) of the Constitution, is yet to actualise it.