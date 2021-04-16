By Chinelo Obogo

Unions in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have begun mobilising for complete shutdown of regulatory agencies within the next one month if steps are not taken to implement approved Conditions of Service ( CoS) within 30 days.

In a letter jointly signed by the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria ( ATSSSAN), National Association of Aircraft Pilot and Engineers (NAAPE), National Union of Air Transport Employees(NUATE) and Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals( ANAP) and addressed to the Director General of the NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, the unions said it was unfair that the regulatory agency which has highest international standards” in its mission statement was still using CoS of 2013 as yard stick for remuneration.

The letter read: “The DG may wish to recall that a committee comprising the management and union Leaders was set up to review the COS based on prevailing cost of living in Nigeria at that time; and this document was subsequently sent for review and approval by relevant government agencies.

“You may wish to be reminded that on 22nd May 2019 and 23rd May 2019, NCAA Workers under the auspices of the Aviation Unions embarked on industrial action for reasons which includes, inter alia, the non-approval of the CoS. The industrial action, which was the first in the history of NCAA, was only suspended after the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, assured workers that their grievances would be urgently looked into and he personally led the union delegates to the Salaries and Wages Commission to expedite action on approval of the CoS.