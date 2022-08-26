From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Management of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), on Friday demanded apology from the president of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), Emmanuel Osodeke, for referring to their university as ‘quack.’

Fielding questions from Journalists during a press conference held at the Osogbo campus of the university, the Vice-Chancellor of UNIOSUN, Prof Clement Adebooye, said the ASUU president needs to get educated.

He stated that the statement made by Osodeke on Arise TV referring to UNIOSUN and some universities that did not join ASUU strike as ‘quack universities’ is not expected from a union leader like him, insisting that he must apologize and retract the statement.

“We take exception to the statement made by Osodeke referring to Uniosun as a quack school. This university has a profile of having done what other universities have not done in 14 years of its existence. This University has 487 academic staff, out of the 385 are PhD holders from different universities.

“For a university to have collaboration with Havard University and win several foreign grants including Canada, Germany and many more, that means we are not a quack university.

“Osodeke should not be careless with comments. He is just a Nigerian, he should more talk about what he doesn’t know. A true professor finds facts, which he has not done. He should get educated,” the VC added.

He noted that the ASUU president was at UNIOSUN in March for inspection where he commended the university and asked how they were able to record the achievements, saying “going to the national television to ridicule a university you have praised because they refused to join strike is uncalled for.

“It is a careless statement that is not expected from a person who is not expected to make a statement without the element of fact. UNIOSUN demands that he should withdraw the statement,” Prof Odunayo stated.

