From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Professor of Plant Physiology, Odunayo Clement Adebooye, has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University (UNIOSUN).

The Chairman of the University Governing Council, Malam Yusuf Olaolu Alli, SAN, announced the appointment of Prof Adebooye as approved by the Visitor to the University, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Monday evening.

This ends the tenure of Professor Adefemi Bello who was appointed acting VC on November 3, 2021, upon the retirement of Professor Labo Popoola.

The new VC was said to have served the UNIOSUN at various times as a member of the Governing Council, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Provost/Dean, Director and Head of Department among others.

The Council Chairman, Mallam Ali, while announcing the 4th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University, thanked the Visitor and Governor of the state for his consistent support which has made the university one of the fastest-growing universities in the country.