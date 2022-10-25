From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State University (UNIOSUN), on Tuesday launched White Coat for the clinical students of the university and unveiled the logo for the college of health sciences.

The Provost, of the College of Health Sciences, Prof Christopher Alebiosu, who inducted the students, urged them to uphold the ethics of the profession and always do their best for their patients as they adorn their symbolic white coats.

He explained that the maiden white coat ceremony for the clinical students was to welcome them into the medical profession proper.