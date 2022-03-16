From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has warned its new students against de-marketing the institution on social media, warning that necessary sanctions await violators.

Speaking at the 15th matriculation ceremony of UNIOSUN held on Wednesday at Osogbo campus, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Odunayo Adebooye, advised the students to project the image of the university positively on social media noting that dismissal is part of the punishment for violators of the institution’s rules.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He disclosed that 4,000 candidates were offered admission out of 6,000 candidates that made UNIOSUN their first choice of university.

“It is important I let you know that it is in your best interest to project this university positively in social media. Use your WhatsApp, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc wisely. I plead with you not to de-market our university through the abuse of the privilege provided by social media. If you de-market the university on social media, you’re doing the university serious harm, you are also de-marketing yourselves because society and the labour market will regard you as products of a university with a bad reputation.

“I implore you all to obey all the rules and regulations of the university and shun any act of drug abuse, cultism, examination malpractice, thuggery, truancy and sexual harassment. Students who are found guilty of any of these offences would face sanctions which may include summary dismissal.

“I advise you all to do everything to protect the good name of the university. Also, don’t join the trail of the people who are quick to press ‘forward button’ to share any news item on WhatApp platforms,” he added.

The VC, who also encouraged each student to plant a tree and nurture it, assured that necessary machinery have been put in place to help the students actualize their goals in the university.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“It is also worthy of note to mention that the tree planting campaign for fresh students is still in practice. Fresh students are expected to plant tree seedlings during matriculation and nurture them till convocation. It helps in greening the university environment and serves as a souvenir to the university after your graduation.

“Through our Entrepreneurship Center, we have mandated the acquisition of entrepreneurial skills for every student in an attempt to turn our graduates into employers of labour upon graduation rather than job seekers. At UNIOSUN, we give out two certificates upon graduation, one being a certificate for completion of a course of study, and the other being a certificate of competence for chosen vocation,” the VC stated.