The family of the late President, University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association, Chief Chris Adokeme has fixed his burial for Sept. 17, at his hometown Isampou, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

This was announced in a release signed by the acting President of the association, Mr Uduak Ewitat and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Ewitat said that a service of songs would be held in honour of late Adokeme on Sept. 14 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

The acting president expressed grief over the death of the late president, urging the family to take heart over his demise.

Ewitat appealed to members of the alumni to ensure active participation in the burial arrangements as released by the family.

“Our late president without any shadow of doubt gave his all for the growth and development of the unique UNIPORT Alumni Association.

“That he passed on while serving us is an eloquent testimony to his love for the collective welfare of our association,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adokeme passed away in Yenagoa on Monday July 5, at the age of 61 years. (NAN)

