From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The remains of the president of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Alummi Association, Chief Chris Adokeme, will be interred on September 17 at his hometown, Isampou, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

The burial plans by the Adokeme family, was disclosed in a statement by Acting President of the UNIPORT Alumni Association, Mr. Uduak Ewitat.

He passed away in Yenagoa on Monday, July 5 at the age of 61. While announcing that a service of songs will be held in honour of the late Adokeme on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, he appealed to members of the alumni association to ensure active participation in the burial arrangements as released by the family.

