Tony John, Port Harcourt

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Port Harcourt chapter, have vowed to sustain their demand for the recall of their colleague, Frank Ogiomoh.

The union also demanded immediate reopening of its secretariat, that was sealed after a recent disruption of its meeting by some students of the university.

ASUU members and the UNIPORT management are at war over what the union described as ‘illegal’ sack of Ogiomoh of the Department of Fine Arts and Design in the Faculty of Humanities.

UNIPORT spokesman, Williams Wodi, had earlier said termination of Ogiomoh’s appointment was done by the Governing Council, which is saddled with the power to hire and fire.

Briefing journalists yesterday, at the Delta campus of the institution, ASUU Chairman, Austen Ado, said the union is not protecting anyone, but wants fairness and due process in handling the matter affecting the sacked lecturer.