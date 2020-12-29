Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has been inaugurated as chairman, Governing Board of the Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies (CELTRAS), University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

The inauguration, which took place at the university’s auditorium, was supervised by the acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Stephen Okodudu. It had in attendance many academic and non-academic staff.

Jamoh’s investiture followed his appointment in October as Chairman of the 10-member Governing Board of CELTRAS. Okodudu had said Jamoh was chosen by virtue of his position as Director General of NIMASA, emphasizing that his appointment “is an eloquent testimony to your outstanding contributions to national development.”

In his remarks after the inauguration of the Board, the NIMASA Director-General, who holds a doctorate in Logistics and Transport Management from the University of Port Harcourt, said he felt honoured “to lead this great team towards accomplishment of the noble mission and objectives of the Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies.”

He promised to prioritise maritime education and professionalism in the transport sector, while working hand-in-hand with the Governing Board to achieve the set goals of CELTRAS. “Transportation is life and life is transportation,” Jamoh stated, adding that he and the Board would strive to surpass the university’s target and intention for creating the Centre.