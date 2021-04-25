From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Four research teams at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Choba, Rivers State, have won the National Research Fund (NRF) Grant awarded in 2020 by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The feat was recorded by the immediate past Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Hakeem Fawehinmi, Dr. Ijeoma Vincent-Akpu, Dr. A. D. Nbete, and Dr. Silvanus Ofili, as respective Principal Investigators (PIs).

In a statement released yesterday, the acting Director of Academic Planning (DAP), Dr. A. D. Nbete encouraged academics in the institution to deepen their involvement in multi-disciplinary research collaborations both within and beyond the University of Port Harcourt.