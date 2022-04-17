From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has called on the people of the state, irrespective of their political affiliations, to be united so that they can successfully defeat their common enemy.

The governor made the appeal yesterday when he led other dignitaries to witness the burial of Mama Phoebe Mchianan Afatyo, wife of Tor Jemgbagh, His Royal Highness, David Afatyo Ajoko at Tse Ajoko, Mbakyongo in Tombo Mbalagh, Buruku Local Government Area.

While expressing worry over the unnecessary bickering amongst the people of the state as a result of political differences, the governor lamented that the situation had made the Benue people to become endangered species in recent times.

He noted that it would only take the unity of the people to survive the coordinated agenda of Fulani herdsmen attacks on their communities.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, urged the people of the state to shun bitterness and love one another, stressing, “except the people come together and work as one, it will be difficult to defeat the common enemy.”

Governor Ortom assured that the Community Volunteer Guards would soon be launched to assist conventional security in protecting the people against invasion, saying the law establishing the outfit had been strengthened to give the outfit more powers to bear legal weapons.

The governor further called on the people to ensure that they register and update their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), even as he urged politicians to play the game devoid of rancour and hatred.

He described the death of the wife of Tor Jemgbagh as painful not only to him but everyone that came in contact with her and encouraged him to accept it as the will of God.