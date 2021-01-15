President General of Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor has been implored to unite Igbo and to be courageous enough to correct the ills of past administrations of the body.

Eze Ndigbo of Ibadanland and Oyo State, Dr. Alex Anozie ,who made the call said the new Ohaneze president possessed the credentials, exposure, and antecedents to take Ndigbo to the promised land.

Anozie who is also vice president of Ndieze in the Diaspora, said Obiozor knew the needs of Ndigbo at home and abroad, hence he should work to ensure they enjoyed security of lives and property wherever they reside.

While praying for good health for Obiozor, he advised him to put every machinery in motion to make other tribes have confidence in Ndigbo, just as he harped on the need for him to organise lectures or seminars geared towards making Ndigbo lay more emphasis on things other than wealth.

Anozie said since it was the will of God for Obiozor to emerge as Ohaneze leader, Ndigbo should rally round him to succeed. He urged that he should make use of Eze Ndigbo in the Diaspora, who are progressive in nature and who have engendered peace in their bases, and should put the machinery in motion to unite Ndigbo irrespective of their political and religious affiliations, whether at home or abroad.