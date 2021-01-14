By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

The new President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, has been implored to use his position to unite Igbos and to correct the ills of the past administrations of the body.

Speaking in reaction to the emergence of Prof Obiozor, a former ambassador to the United States, Isreal and Cyprus, as the President-General of the Igbo organisation, the Eze Ndigbo of Ibadanland and Oyo State, Dr Alex Anozie, said Obiozor possesses the credentials, exposure, and antecedents to take the Igbo people to the promised land.

Dr Anozie, the vice president of Ndieze in the Diaspora, stated that Prof Obiozor knows the needs of Igbos at home and in the Diaspora, calling on him to ensure that there is the security of their lives and properties.

He explained that the cordial and warm relationship between the Eze Ndigbo and their host communities, which include obas and emirs, is due to the Ndieze in the Diaspora having spent money, time, effort and wisdom to ensure that Igbos are living in peace outside Igboland.

While praying for the good health of the new Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General, Dr Anozie advised him to put every machinery in motion to make other tribes have confidence in the Igbo people, calling for lectures and seminars geared for a more rounded perspective of the Igbo.

Dr Anozie called for Igbos to rally around Prof Obiozor by supporting his work.

The Eze Ndigbo, while congratulating him, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Igbo people in general, implored Prof Obiozor to use his office and his influence to ensure that a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction emerges in 2023, noting that this will further enhance unity and peace in Nigeria after the 2023 general elections.