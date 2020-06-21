Peter Anosike

The President of Igbo Stakeholders Forum, Lagos State, Prince Nixon Okwara has called on Igbo resident in the state to come together.

Speaking while hosting the member representing Oshodi-Ishodi Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Jude Idimogu and his entourage, Prince Okwara said that going by the numerical and economic strength, the Igbo are not supposed to be treated as if they do not matter in Lagos State.

He, however, said that the reason the Igbo are not being taken seriously in the affairs of Lagos State was because they are not united.

He said that the Igbo have more to lose if they fail to unite and work with the other stakeholders in the state.

He commended Idimogu for realizing the fact that politics is local as he has began to visit the grassroots to organize his kith and kin.

According to him, with what the honourable member is doing, the Igbo would be stronger than before as a people united cannot be defeated.

In his response, Idimogu said that the reason for the visit was to bring the Igbo resident in Lagos State together.

He noted that as the highest ranking Igbo man in APC, Lagos State, it behoves on him to gather his people together so that they would be on the same page with the government and the ruling party.

He said that the Igbo would gain a lot if they join forces with the ruling party instead of being in the opposition.