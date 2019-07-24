Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Wife of Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, has called on women to work for a common front in their quest to succeed in the difficult terrain of business.

Delivering a keynote address on “Getting funding for your business and increasing your market footprint” during the Impact-Her Training in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Justice Nyesom-Wike said women should support themselves to attain the desired progress.

“We as women must look out and support one another. While I will not advocate Amazonian solution, it is evident that without a United front , we cannot achieve meaningful successes nor have desired network channels that will increase our market footprints locally and internationally.

“I must commend the vision of Impact Her on its grand mission to assist African Women-owned businesses to access new markets and attract institutional investors,” she said.

She expressed optimism that with the emergence of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), new markets have been opened up for women entrepreneurs on the continent.

Justice Nyesom-Wike noted that she believes that Impact-Her has positioned itself to assist African businesswomen to access the single continental market for goods and services.

The Rivers governor’s wife urged African businesswomen to learn how to start small and take advantage of the continental business environment to grow.

“I congratulate you on your maiden training here in Rivers State. You will find Rivers people are warm, hospitable, driven and industrious. Consider Rivers State your regional home and base in the southern part of Nigeria,” she said.

Founder of Impact-Her, Efe Ukala, said the organisation is responding to the needs of women in different communities.

She said the training is designed to help them women grow their businesses.

Impact-Her, she said, was established to be a solution provider to female entrepreneurs.

“We have trained over 1500 for free. We have been able to connect women to investors. We are close to a million dollars to connecting women to money that they invest in their businesses.”