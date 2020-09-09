United Airlines has announced plans to expand its global route network with a new, nonstop service between Nigeria and the United States. The airline said as from late March 2021, it would become the only airline serving the Washington, D.C route from Lagos, with three weekly flights.

The new service marks United Airline’s return to Nigeria which it previously served up until 2016.

“We are excited to announce our return to Nigeria. This new nonstop service will strengthen our international route network and provide our customers from Nigeria with direct access to the United States and the possibility to connect via our Washington Dulles hub to destinations across the Americas ,” said Marcel Fuchs, United’s Managing Director International Sales.

“Connecting Lagos to the U.S. will open up new opportunities for both business and leisure travellers and help our customers in Nigeria reconnect with friends and family around the world.”

United’s new service from Lagos to Washington Dulles will be operated with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. The revolutionary design of the Dreamliner offers customers many features for increased comfort such as large windows, spacious overhead storage and modern LED lighting to simulate a full day, helping passengers adjust their internal clock on the trans-Atlantic flight. In addition, a lower cabin altitude, cleaner air and smoother ride help customers feel rested on arrival.