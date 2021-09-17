United Airlines announced today that new services between Washington, D.C. and Lagos, Nigeria will begin November 29 subject to government approval.

The airline will operate three weekly flights connecting the U.S. capital to Nigeria’s largest city, which is also the top Western African destination for U.S-based travelers.

“This new flight to Lagos has been highly anticipated by our customers and offers the first ever nonstop service between Washington, D.C. and Nigeria, as well as convenient, one-stop connections to over 80 destinations throughout the Americas including Houston and Chicago,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of international network and alliances. “On behalf of all of United we’d like to offer our sincere thanks to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and U.S. Department of Transportation for supporting our plans to provide this service.”

Carl Schultz, acting vice president of airline business development at the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said: “We are honored to work with our partners at United Airlines to welcome their second nonstop connection from Dulles International to the African continent. “Lagos joins nearly 50 other nonstop international destinations currently served by the National Capital Region’s gateway to the world.”

United will operate this route with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 28 United Polaris business class lie-flat seats, 21 United Premium Plus premium economy seats, 36 Economy Plus seats and 158 standard economy seats. This flight is the only service between the U.S. and Nigeria to offer premium economy product. Flights will depart Washington, D.C. on Monday, Thursday and Saturday and return from Lagos on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

