By Chinelo Obogo

United Nigeria Airlines will begin regular scheduled flight operations to the Domestic Wing of Port Harcourt International Airport on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The inaugural flight to Port Harcourt will depart the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MM2) in Ikeja, Lagos state at 1.30pm.

The Head, Corporate Communications of the airline, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, said regular flights from Port Harcourt to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja will depart at 3:00pm daily while flights from Abuja to Port Harcourt will depart at 4:30pm every day. The airline will also operate regular flights from Port Harcourt to Lagos every day at 6:00pm.