From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

United Nigeria Airline has commenced its flight operations in the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

Its first aircraft landed in the new airport at 12:05pm yesterday. The plane, marked 5N-BWX, flew in from Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, with 24 passengers. Within a short time, it departed for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with passengers.

At 3:34pm, the second aircraft arrived at the airport from Abuja with passengers.

The Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of the airline, Maazị Osita Okonkwo, while fielding questions from newsmen in the terminal building, said that the airline would conduct daily flight operations from the airport.

“We give glory and honour to God for making it possible for us to land here today being our inaugural flight. This is the beginning of many more flights to come.

“The flight has gone to Abuja and will soon be back; and then it will continue to Lagos. We intend to operate daily flights into and out of the Anambra Airport.