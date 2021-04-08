From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The United Nigeria Airline yesterday began its full operation in Owerri, the Imo State capital as it airlifted its first set of passengers from the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri to Lagos State.

Earlier, during the opening ceremony to launch its presence in the State, the Chief Operating Officer of the airline Osita Okonkwo promised their passengers of a different and refined way of operation.

He said that the airline would inject digital equipment to satisfy their customers. According to Okonkwo, the United Nigeria airline Is expected to extend its operation to other parts of the country in a shortest time.

Airways currently plyed by the airline are , Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Asaba and Owerri.

Speaking also at the event, the airport, manager , Rejoice Ndudinachi expressed happiness on the addition of United Nigeria airline to the Sam Mbakwe airport, adding that its inclusion will boost the economy of the State.